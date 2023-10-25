Wellness Wednesdays: LIVESTRONG at the YMCA

By Lauren Moss
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overall wellness includes prioritizing our physical and mental health, and that’s especially true for cancer survivors.

Our own Lauren Moss is shining a light on the LIVESTRONG program at the YMCA of Greater Michiana. It’s a free, 12-week program strictly for cancer survivors.

Inside the YMCA O’Brien Center in South Bend, there is a group hard at work. It looks like your typical fitness class, but this is some of the strongest people you’ll ever meet.

“After I was diagnosed with a recurrence of my stage 3 uterine cancer, I started immunotherapy, and it started a lot of side effects,” says Lynn Davis. “I knew I had to do something. I couldn’t sit in this chair all day.”

Lynn, Patty Shaffer, and Crystal Jodarski are all cancer survivors, and part of the Y’s LIVESTRONG program.

“This is week five or six, and I already feel stronger,” Patty says. “There are many things I can do now that I couldn’t before. I am very happy with this, and I want to be the best I can be.”

LIVESTRONG is a 12-week program — two days a week for an hour and a half. Its goal is simple — to get cancer survivors back on their feet, building strength and confidence.

“The first couple of weeks, I was struggling. I was still experiencing side effects from my medication,” Lynn recalls. “I think that my energy is coming back slowly. It’s one of the main things I wanted is that I would have more stamina.”

It made such a difference for Crystal back in 2016 after her breast cancer diagnosis that she came back as an instructor.

“I’m able to share my story, and as soon as I say that I am also a survivor, their walls come down further,” Crystal says. “Knowing that they don’t have to explain themselves goes a long way.”

Karin Lanning has been at the Y as a trainer for more than a decade. She’s seen the impact this program has made on survivors. And it’s made an impact on her, as well.

“I get a little teary-eyed to see them do things that they couldn’t think they could do,” Karin says. “They talk about getting back to what they were before their cancer diagnosis. The most amazing thing is when they find out that they are stronger than they ever were before that.”

For more details about the LIVESTRONG program, click here. We also featured the Y’s LIVESTRONG program on 16 News Now at Noon earlier this month.

