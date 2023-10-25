Wednesday’s Child: Oscar’s Update

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
(WNDU) - We found out from our partners at Grant Me Hope that Oscar still needs new parents to adopt him.

They sent us his story two years ago when he was 9 years old. He’s 11 now, and still a happy and fun Michigan foster youth.

Oscar has a lot of energy.

“I really love to be active and play outside,” Oscar said. “I like to do parkour when you just jump over things and do things for fun.”

He wants to have new adventures with a family who lives in a city.

“I want to live in the city because in the city you have lots of places to go to. And you have more options,” Oscar said.

Oscar’s favorite subjects in school are math and social studies. His favorite foods? It’s a tie between macaroni and cheese and chicken. He would love to have pets someday.

“I want to have a tiny kitten and a tiny dog who’s friendly and loving,” Oscar said.

He’s hoping that someone out there is willing to adopt older kids.

“It is important to adopt teenagers because they might not have anybody who loves and respects them, but the people who want to adopt them might have respect, love, care, and treat them with love,” Oscar said.

If you would like to learn more about Oscar, click here for a link to Grant Me Hope or the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

You can also learn more about Oscar by watching the Facebook Live discussion below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

