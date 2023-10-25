Treat yourself at Park Place Medical Spa in Granger!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s very important to treat yourself, especially when it comes to facial treatments.

That’s why we invited our friends from Park Place Medical Spa to The WNDU Studios to help us out with some new, groundbreaking ways to keep your skin and body healthy.

Alex Pecina, CEO of Park Place Medical Spa, and Sara Blohm, a licensed esthetician at th spa, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to go over some of the services they offer. They also performed a live treatment on Josh with some of their new technology!

Park Place Medical Spa is located at 15615 State Road 23 (Suite N) in Granger, just east of Heritage Square. For more information, click here.

