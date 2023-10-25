Advertise With Us

Pod of Gold: Talking with Tom Lemming about the evolution of recruiting

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a much-needed bye week, Notre Dame football is well-rested for Saturday’s traditional rival Pittsburgh.

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune and Pod of Gold hosts Tom Noie and Mike Berardino welcome special guest Tom Lemming, the “Godfather” of college football recruiting analysis.

Lemming weighs in on the evolution of roster building in the social media, transfer portal, and NIL era. Can C.J. Carr be a successful freshman quarterback in 2024? Will Marcus Freemen cement himself as the best recruiting head coach in Irish history? What if Randy Moss and Jevon Kearse had come to Notre Dame. Mr. Lemming has thoughts.

Kickoff Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

This week’s Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

