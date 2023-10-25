Notre Dame Leprechaun to be portrayed by female student at football game for very first time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - History will be made on the sidelines at Notre Dame Stadium this weekend when the Fighting Irish host the Pittsburgh Panthers.

For the first time ever at a football game, the Notre Dame Leprechaun will be portrayed by a female student. The university announced in an Instagram post that Kylee Kazenski will don the mascot’s iconic green suit this upcoming Saturday.

According to The Observer, Kazenski is one of two women to be selected to Notre Dame’s Leprechaun lineup for the 2023-24 school year. She is a senior computer science major from Illinois.

The first-ever woman to don the iconic Leprechaun costume was Lynnette Wukie in 2019.

