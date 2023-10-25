Former South Bend mayor testifies in alleged Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s longest-serving mayor served time on the witness stand today at the fraud trial involving the South Bend Housing Authority.

It is the mayor who appoints all seven members of the board that oversees the authority.

When Stephen Luecke left the mayor’s office, he agreed to serve on the Housing Authority Board at what turned out to be a pivotal time.

After the FBI raided the authority offices in July of 2019, Luecke said he asked Executive Director Tonya Robinson what agents were looking for. Robinson said it appeared to be a “fishing expedition” and that they were looking for everything from A to Z.

At the time, Robinson failed to mention that she had already been questioned by agents.

Luecke says the board suspended Robinson with pay in August, and in September, members decided not to renew her contract, which expired at the end of that month. Robinson was never “fired.”

Meantime, a casino host at the Four Winds took the stand, saying he knew Tonya Robinson well. Robert Schau said his job was to take care of “whales” and “high rollers by comping them with the likes of food, rooms, and concert tickets.”

When asked where Robinson ranked in terms of warranting his time and attention, Schau said she was one of his “top 20 players, maybe 10.” Robinson’s preference was said to be slot machines on the casino floor and in the high-limit room.

Today also brought a parade of public housing tenants to the courtroom.

It’s alleged that the Housing Authority paid contractors for work that was never done. Today, one tenant saw three paid invoices totaling some $40,000 for work at his place.

Work, he confirmed, was never carried out.

