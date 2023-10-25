Auctioneer picked to sell off contents of Portage Manor

Portage Manor had been St. Joseph County’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities...
Portage Manor had been St. Joseph County’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities for more than 100 years before it was closed at the end of July. The decision to close the facility was met with a lot of controversy.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County commissioners have approved a contract for Kaser Auction Service to auction off the contents of Portage Manor.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the North Liberty-based auction firm said it could take up to two months with several different auctions to liquidate the contents, which would include historic old jail cells, kitchen equipment, furniture, and decorations and other goods.

Portage Manor had been St. Joseph County’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities for more than 100 years before it was closed at the end of July. The decision to close the facility was met with a lot of controversy.

The Tribune reports that some of the Portage Manor auctions would be online, as the kitchen equipment and jail cells could interest buyers on a regional or national level. But there are also expected to be in-person auctions for goods such as furniture. According to St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter, the in-person auctions wouldn’t be open-house style and would instead require pre-registration.

Dieter tells The Tribune that commissioners are planning to use revenue from the auction to help pay for community projects, such as a Challenger Little League park for kids with disabilities near the current Chet Waggoner Little League fields and biking/walking trails on county land near Portage Manor.

Appraisals for the building would likely come after the contents are sold off.

