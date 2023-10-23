South Bend’s leaf pickup underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’ve been wondering what you’re going to do with all those leaves that are falling on your yard, there is help on the way in South Bend.

The city’s annual leaf pickup program began on Monday.

Crews will go to various neighborhoods, based on a schedule in place, and will clean up the leaves along the side of the road. The schedule is subject to change because of weather conditions and other situations that arise.

You can check out the schedule to get a sense for when crews will be in your area. The leaf pickup program is scheduled to continue through the end of the year as long as the weather allows it.

Here are some of the guidelines the city asks you to follow

• Leaves should be raked to the tree lawn area, NOT into the street, by 6 a.m. on the scheduled set out date.

• Leaves should be free of sticks, trash and other debris or they will not be picked up.

• Cars should not be parked on top or in front of leaf piles along curb lines, as this hampers leaf collection.

• Leaf burning is prohibited and is a violation of City ordinance.

Residents participating in the City’s Yard Waste program can also put leaves in yard waste bins. The program offers weekly collection and runs through Thursday, Nov. 30. Residents can call 311 with any questions.

