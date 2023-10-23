Mutt with a message

Advertise With Us

Ducky is a special guy and big celebrity (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Last month during a What’s Good segment, we introduced you to a little doggie named Ducky. The Mishawaka mutt was under consideration to be named “The cutest rescue dog in the world”... by Miranda Lambert and People magazine.

We have an update on our little dude Ducky.

A local down on his luck mutt is poised for stardom in People magazine. Ducky, a downright lovable rescue dog is already in the magazine and his profile is rising. That’s how we introduced you to Ducky last month. We were featuring the three-legged mutt because he’d made the top ten dogs under consideration as the cutest rescue dog in the world. We told you how George Mallet was taken with the little dude on account of all he’d endured--- including the amputation of his injured leg that had been duct taped by his previous owners. Well, Ducky ended up finishing third, but Maria Waltersdorf, Ducky’s mom, isn’t shedding any tears. Maria told us, “It was a fun experience. We had a blast, even though he’s not on the Today Show or anything. He’s not doing anything too crazy. He didn’t meet Miranda Lambert, but we still got the word out about him and animal rescue and that’s of course my personal life mission basically is just to show that rescue dogs can be great and he’s a fantastic advocate for it.” Maria, we should point out---- works for the Humane Society of Elkhart County. So promoting Ducky ties in nicely to that gig. When Maria told Ducky about his third place finish, he just grinned at her. Mom grinned back and they we were just a couple of grinning fools. George’s conclusion? Everything’s okay in Ducky Land. All of the video George shot of Ducky look like this because George had given him a few bites of cheese. Then Ducky figured George was his cheese friend. Little dude is clearly okay with a third place finish against more than eight thousand competitors Maria doEsn’t think Ducky is too heartbroken, because we still celebrated him. So I think he’s pretty happy. His social media following has grown exponentially too.

Maria says, “And it’s not all local either so of course you’ve seen his Twitter followers. He’s got quite a few in England. He’s got quoit a few in Australia. Everywhere. They all love him. But, of course locally he initially had a big story and everyone got to know and love him and he’s just adorable, so it’s hard not to love him”

