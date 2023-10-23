Mutt with a message: Ducky is a special guy and big celebrity

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Last month during a “What’s Good” segment, we introduced you to a little doggie named Ducky.

The Mishawaka mutt was under consideration to be named “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” by Miranda Lambert and People magazine. He was one of the top ten dogs under consideration, and 16 News Now was taken with the little dude on account of all he’d endured — including the amputation of his injured leg that had been duct taped by his previous owners.

We have an update on our little dude, Ducky. He ended up finishing third.

But Maria Waltersdorf, Ducky’s mom, isn’t shedding any tears.

“It was a fun experience,” she said. “We had a blast, even though he’s not on the ‘Today’ show or anything. He’s not doing anything too crazy. He didn’t meet Miranda Lambert, but we still got the word out about him and animal rescue, and that’s of course my personal life mission, basically is just to show that rescue dogs can be great, and he’s a fantastic advocate for it.”

Maria, we should point out, works for the Humane Society of Elkhart County. So, promoting Ducky ties in nicely to that gig.

When we told Ducky about his third-place finish, he just grinned. Our conclusion? Everything’s okay in Ducky Land. The little dude is clearly okay with a third-place finish against more than 8,000 competitors.

“I don’t think he’s too heartbroken, because we still celebrated him,” Maria said. “So, I think he’s pretty happy.”

His social media following has grown exponentially, too.

“And it’s not all local either. . . He has friends all around the world,” Maria said. “He’s got quite a few in England, he’s got quite a few in Australia. Everywhere. They all love him. But of course, locally, he initially had a big story, and everyone got to know and love him, and he’s just adorable, so it’s hard not to love him.”

