First Alert Weather: Frost Advisory Tonight, MASSIVE Early Week Warm-up Coming

TONIGHT: A chilly night with a Frost Advisory for some of Michiana as temps reach close to freezing. Low 34F. Winds SE 5-10.

TOMORROW: Warmer temps and breaking clouds will lead to a nice day where we can shed a few layers. High 60F. Winds SE 10-20.

TUESDAY: An incredibly warm day with temps getting somewhat close to the record high (79F), some wind gusts getting strong. Low 50F. High 74F. Winds SW 15-25.

WEDNESDAY: Rain enters the mix again in the afternoon, but temps will still be quite warm as skies fill with clouds in the midday with strong gusts before the rain moves in. Low 60F. High 70F. Winds SW 20-30. Rain chances 30% in the afternoon,

EXTENDED FORECAST: We watch as temps cool with the mid week system moving through, we get a break from the rain Friday, but another system is expected very late Fri-Sat that will continue into the weekend and next workweek as temps plummet with high in the 40s and lows in the 30s by the beginning of our next workweek.

