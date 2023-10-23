Fashion show in Warsaw to raise funds for a good cause

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Fashion will hit the streets of Warsaw this week when Glam Boutique hosts “Gala and the City.”

It’s an annual fashion show that also serves as a fundraiser for Smithstrong Foundation.

“It was established to do two things,” explains Glam Owner Michelle Smith Hansen. “One, celebrate just small business and businesses collaborating together, but also in loving memory of my dad and brother. They were bigger than life in our community, so it’s a great way to honor them while also celebrating small business.”

Michelle’s dad and brother, Charlie and Scott Smith, died in a plane crash on their way to a Notre Dame football game in 2015.

The Smithstrong Foundation funds a scholarship for students at Tippecanoe Valley High School.

Tickets for “Gala and the City” are still available for Thursday night. It’s going to be held right in the middle of the street in front of Glam at 212 S. Buffalo Street in Warsaw.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

