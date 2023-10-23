Donate now to WNDU’s Turkeys on the Table Challenge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving is all about food and family. And families right here need our help.

Rising costs have made it hard for families to put food on the tables. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, even the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is facing increased costs. And it’s harder than ever for the food bank to serve families in need.

That’s why WNDU-TV, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and our partners have joined forces for the Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

Your $15 donation will put a holiday turkey on a family’s table. And if you donate now, the Food Bank’s partners will match your donation as part of the Turkeys on the Table Challenge. So, for every turkey you donate, two families will receive a turkey for the holiday.

“Everybody wants to have a turkey at Thanksgiving, so your just like every other family in America that celebrates Thanksgiving and eats a turkey,” says Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “So, lots of tears and a lot of gratitude during the distributions.”

The Food Banks goal is to distribute 7500 turkeys throughout the Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph Counties.

“For a lot of people Thanksgiving is a great holiday,” Martinec says. “There’s no gifts, the gift is getting together with family and friends, to have a great meal. And the turkeys always the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table. So, lots of people are struggling, we’ve been getting calls since late August and September wondering if the Food Bank can provide them with a turkey for the holidays. So, it is that important.”

For those looking to donate. Just click here and fill out the form!

For those not able to afford a donation, the Food Bank is also looking for volunteers to help pack food boxes, sort food, and pantry work!

Opportunities are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This is home. And there’s no better time to help our neighbors in need. Please give to the Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.