2023 football playoff pairings announced for Michigan

(WJRT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - We’ve officially reached the postseason for high school football in Michigan, as playoff pairings were announced Sunday night by the MHSAA.

Below is a look at the district pairings (region pairings for 8-Player) that include schools in our viewing area. For a statewide look at the pairings across all divisions and regions, click here.

Postseason play begins this upcoming weekend.

DIVISION 3

Region 2 – District 2

Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) at Parma Western (8-1)

Lakeshore (5-4) at St. Joseph (6-3)

DIVISION 4

Region 2 – District 1

Vicksburg (4-5) at Niles (8-1)

Edwardsburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

DIVISION 5

Region 2 – District 2

Benton Harbor (4-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Berrien Springs (5-3) at South Haven (6-3)

DIVISION 6

Region 3 – District 1

Olivet (3-6) at Constantine (8-1)

Buchanan (6-3) at Kalamazoo United (5-4)

DIVISION 8

Region 3 – District 1

Saranac (5-4) at Saugatuck (7-2)

Centreville (5-4) at White Pigeon (9-0)

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

Region 4

Marcellus (7-2) at Martin (7-2)

Mendon (7-2) at Gobles (7-2)

