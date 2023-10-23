2023 football playoff pairings announced for Michigan
(WNDU) - We’ve officially reached the postseason for high school football in Michigan, as playoff pairings were announced Sunday night by the MHSAA.
Below is a look at the district pairings (region pairings for 8-Player) that include schools in our viewing area. For a statewide look at the pairings across all divisions and regions, click here.
Postseason play begins this upcoming weekend.
DIVISION 3
Region 2 – District 2
Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) at Parma Western (8-1)
Lakeshore (5-4) at St. Joseph (6-3)
DIVISION 4
Region 2 – District 1
Vicksburg (4-5) at Niles (8-1)
Edwardsburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)
DIVISION 5
Region 2 – District 2
Benton Harbor (4-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
Berrien Springs (5-3) at South Haven (6-3)
DIVISION 6
Region 3 – District 1
Olivet (3-6) at Constantine (8-1)
Buchanan (6-3) at Kalamazoo United (5-4)
DIVISION 8
Region 3 – District 1
Saranac (5-4) at Saugatuck (7-2)
Centreville (5-4) at White Pigeon (9-0)
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
Region 4
Marcellus (7-2) at Martin (7-2)
Mendon (7-2) at Gobles (7-2)
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.