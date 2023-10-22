St. Joseph County Bar Association celebrates 150th anniversary

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local judges and lawyers put down their gavels and dockets and, instead, picked up a glass to toast the 150th anniversary of the St. Joseph County Bar Association.

Taking place at Notre Dame’s O’Neill Hall, community leaders and legal professionals gathered to celebrate the milestone and look forward to the next 150 years of advancing the legal profession in the county.

Founded in 1873 with just 17 members, it is the oldest bar association in the state and the second oldest in the country.

Today, the SJC Bar Association has around 600 members from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds, continuing the original mission of furthering the practice of law, continuing legal education, and promoting justice and equality in St. Joseph County.

“I would like the legacy of the St. Joe County Bar Association to be its service, not only to the legal community but the community as a whole,” Tom Keller, an attorney in South Bend. “I would strongly recommend that the next generation of young lawyers look to cities and towns like South Bend, Indiana. You don’t need to have a practice in New York, Chicago, or L.A. You can have a thriving practice and be successful even in a town like South Bend.”

No original members were in attendance for obvious reasons, but some lawyers and judges jokingly said they feel they have been around since the association’s inception.

