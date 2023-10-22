Advertise With Us

South Bend veteran honored with Circle of Corydon award

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local veteran celebrated a hard-earned and well-deserved achievement on Saturday: retirement.

Charles Hart, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, spent the last 23 years at AM General helping build Humvee armored vehicles, contributing to the nation’s security and strength.

Indiana State Representative Maureen Bauer was in attendance to present Hart with the Circle of Corydon Award, an honor reserved for Hoosiers who have made exceptional contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people.

Those who know Charles best say he lives his life with honor and determination, and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

“Anytime I’ve asked my dad for anything, the ‘hey dad, I need your help,’ he was right there, and not just for me, but it shows in this room; he shows up for everybody,” said Hart’s daughter Takesha McClane Tsamis. “And he’s so selfless, and he’s always the behind-the-scenes guy, you know, never gets the recognition, and I truly wanted to make sure he got spotlighted because he deserves this.”

Hart will now have more time to spend with family and loved ones and says he’s looking forward to sleeping in.

Hart’s final rank in the U.S. Army National Guard was Corporal. He also served as a union steward while at AM General.

Corydon, IN, was Indiana’s first state capital, which the award is named after. The town remained the state capital until 1825.

