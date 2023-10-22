Advertise With Us

Small Business Sunday: InRugCo

Clark and Lindsay from InRugCo joined us for Small Business Sunday to talk about their one-of-a-kind products.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today we introduced a brand new segment on 16 News Now Sunday Morning!

Clark and Lindsay from InRugCo in Mishawaka joined us for Small Business Sunday to show off their one-of-a-kind handmade products and talk about how they operate as a family-owned business.

InRugCo is located at 220 East Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka, IN. For more information, visit indianarugco.com or call 574-303-8820.

