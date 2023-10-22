Notre Dame moves up to No. 14 in latest AP Poll

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has moved up from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (6-2) rose one spot during their first bye week of the season. They likely benefited from North Carolina’s loss to unranked Virginia on Saturday. The Tar Heels dropped from No. 10 to No. 17 in this week’s poll.

The Irish will take the gridiron again this upcoming Saturday when they welcome Pittsburgh to South Bend. The Panthers are 2-5 on the season, but did upset Louisville — who gave the Irish plenty of fits a few weeks ago.

The top six is unchanged with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, and Oklahoma, respectively. Penn State dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 after losing to the Buckeyes in a top-10 clash.

Iowa dropped out of the Top 25 after its second loss of the season and was replaced by No. 25 James Madison.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

  1. Georgia (7-0)
  2. Michigan (8-0)
  3. Ohio State (7-0)
  4. Florida State (7-0)
  5. Washington (7-0)
  6. Oklahoma (7-0)
  7. Texas (6-1)
  8. Oregon (6-1)
  9. Alabama (7-1)
  10. Penn State (6-1)
  11. Oregon State (6-1)
  12. Ole Miss (6-1)
  13. Utah (6-1)
  14. Notre Dame (6-2)
  15. LSU (6-2)
  16. Missouri (7-1)
  17. North Carolina (6-1)
  18. Louisville (6-1)
  19. Air Force (7-0)
  20. Duke (5-2)
  21. Tennessee (5-2)
  22. Tulane (6-1)
  23. UCLA (5-2)
  24. USC (6-2)
  25. James Madison (7-0)

