Costumes, candy take over Newton Park for annual Trunk-or-Treat event

A plethora of costumed kids had a blast Saturday night at this year’s highly anticipated...
A plethora of costumed kids had a blast Saturday night at this year’s highly anticipated Trunk-or-Treat event at Newton Park in Lakeville.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A plethora of costumed kids had a blast Saturday night at this year’s highly anticipated Trunk-or-Treat event at Newton Park in Lakeville.

The first 100 people were given a free bag for their candy. 16 News Now was told ahead of time that this year’s event was expected to break attendance records.

There were park concessions open, and the playground was open so young ghouls and goblins could have a blast.

“It’s just a really good, safe place for them to come and have a good time, and inexpensive for parents, and that just what we are trying to do!” said Cindy Brooke, event organizer.

The free event was inclusive for all families, as gates opened early for kids with special needs or who are immune comprised. Meanwhile, Newton Park partnered with The Teal Pumpkin Project to make this event food allergy friendly.

