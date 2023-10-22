Costumes, candy take over Newton Park for annual Trunk-or-Treat event

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A plethora of costumed kids had a blast Saturday night at this year’s highly anticipated Trunk-or-Treat event at Newton Park in Lakeville.

The first 100 people were given a free bag for their candy. 16 News Now was told ahead of time that this year’s event was expected to break attendance records.

There were park concessions open, and the playground was open so young ghouls and goblins could have a blast.

“It’s just a really good, safe place for them to come and have a good time, and inexpensive for parents, and that just what we are trying to do!” said Cindy Brooke, event organizer.

The free event was inclusive for all families, as gates opened early for kids with special needs or who are immune comprised. Meanwhile, Newton Park partnered with The Teal Pumpkin Project to make this event food allergy friendly.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.