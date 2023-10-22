100 Black Men of South Bend holds annual gala at Four Winds Casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend held their annual gala on Saturday at Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

The group’s purpose is to address problems facing African American males in South Bend, including the graduation rate and overall condition of the community.

This is the 14th year of the South Bend group’s existence, with a charter granted to South Bend in July 2009.

The gala raises funds so the program can continue to do its part supporting young Black males in South Bend.

“Our goal is to uplift the young people — particularly the young Black men in our community — to be role models, to be mentors, to show them a different way,” said Marvin Curtis, president of 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend. “Many of our students come from single-family homes, and so we become their father figure for a lot of them.”

For more information on 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.