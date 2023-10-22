1 dead, 1 in custody after stolen car crashes into tree in Cass County

(KTTC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has passed away after police say a stolen car crossed the state line and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified around midnight that the Nappanee Police Department was chasing a stolen car from Elkhart County into Cass County. Nappanee police terminated their pursuit when they lost sight of it.

A short time later, a resident on Old 205 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township told deputies that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. When deputies arrived, they found the passenger, identified as 49-year-old Adrian Smith of Elkhart, had died from his injuries.

Police say the driver ran away but was taken into custody a short time later by a Michigan State Police K-9 unit. They are not releasing his identity until he is arraigned in court.

The incident remains under investigation, but deputies do believe that drugs played a role in the crash. Meanwhile, Smith was reportedly not wearing his seat belt.

