Who’s Open? 12 Irish players have at least 1 receiving TD

By Drew Sanders
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One group that’s certainly seen some adversity for the Fighting Irish this season would be the wide receivers.

Between injuries and ineffective play, it’s been a tough year for the guys out wide. But as “the luck of the Irish” would have it, the tight ends have stepped up to pick up the slack in the passing game.

With the arrival of veteran quarterback Sam Hartman this past offseason there were reasonable expectations that this group of mostly young Irish wideouts were slated for a big year. And at the start of the year, they were living up to those expectations.

Freshman Jaden Greathouse burst onto the scene with two touchdowns in the season opener before Jayden Thomas led the team in receiving yards in game two versus Tennessee State.

But since then, the tight ends have taken over. It started with Holden Staes’ two-touchdown game at NC State and has continued with Mitchell Evans becoming Hartman’s top target.

For offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who’s also the tight ends coach, it’s a welcome sight to see his guys thrive.

“The expectation is to play at a high level here at tight end play and everywhere,” Parker said. “There’s a reason we believe this is the finest place in the land to come play tight end. Our guys are prideful about it, and they want to put a product out on the field that says, ‘if you want to be a tight end, you come to Notre Dame.’ And that’s how they’re playing.”

Evans says the tight ends are rolling with the punches, and so are some of the younger receivers.

“The guys in our room can handle it, and I think even guys in that room — the receiver room — like younger guys like Rico (Flores Jr.) and JG (Jaden Greathouse) have shown the ability that they can take on that extra load,” Evans said.

Meanwhile, head coach Marcus Freeman is stressing there’s a high level of expectation for anyone who is on the field catching passes.

“We have to continue to develop our other guys that are continuously improving, but we have to develop them with a sense of urgency that they can help us,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “And if you’re on the field, you gotta play to the standard.”

Perhaps the bye week can help shore up the health of the wide receiver room. Combine that with the strong tight end play, and Sam Hartman will have plenty of weapons to work with through these last few weeks.

