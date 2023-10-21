Sam Hartman reflects on up-and-down stretch over last 4 games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heading into Ohio State week, there were calls for Sam Hartman to be invited to New York for this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

But when the schedule got tougher, his stats started to dip. However, that doesn’t mean the quarterback hasn’t made big plays.

After the Central Michigan game, Hartman’s stat sheet was practically perfect. He had 13 touchdowns and over 1,000 passing yards. But most importantly, he was protecting the football, having yet to throw an interception heading into a primetime showdown with Ohio State.

And while he struggled to get anything going against the Buckeyes, he did throw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put the Irish in front for good... until you know what happened.

Duke’s defense stymied Hartman, but when the game — and season — was on the line, the sixth-year quarterback picked up the phone and picked up 17 yards with his legs on a fourth-and-16 play in the final minute to keep Notre Dame alive. That drive would be capped off by an Audric Estimé touchdown.

Then, the Irish took a tour of Hartman’s house of horrors: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville.

Hartman threw a pick on Notre Dame’s first drive of the game, and it wouldn’t stop there. He’d wind up with five turnovers in a game that got away from the Irish in the second half.

Last week against USC, Hartman bounced back, throwing for two touchdowns and 126 passing yards. But that’s all Marcus Freeman would need thanks to a stellar defensive effort.

The big win gave No. 10 some time to reflect on the ride it’s been in the past month.

“It’s been a bumpy season, you know,” Hartman said. “You start hot and you lose a close one to Ohio State… I do too, you know? And, so, it’s one of those things where being in those situations before prepares you for the ridicule, prepares you for the feeling, the pit in your stomach. But like Coach (Freeman) said, it was a really special week.”

Hartman went on to thank the defense after their performance against USC, joking that he has to buy defensive coordinator Al Golden *another* Ferrari.

