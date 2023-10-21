Advertise With Us

Sam Hartman reflects on up-and-down stretch over last 4 games

By Drew Sanders
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heading into Ohio State week, there were calls for Sam Hartman to be invited to New York for this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

But when the schedule got tougher, his stats started to dip. However, that doesn’t mean the quarterback hasn’t made big plays.

After the Central Michigan game, Hartman’s stat sheet was practically perfect. He had 13 touchdowns and over 1,000 passing yards. But most importantly, he was protecting the football, having yet to throw an interception heading into a primetime showdown with Ohio State.

And while he struggled to get anything going against the Buckeyes, he did throw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put the Irish in front for good... until you know what happened.

Duke’s defense stymied Hartman, but when the game — and season — was on the line, the sixth-year quarterback picked up the phone and picked up 17 yards with his legs on a fourth-and-16 play in the final minute to keep Notre Dame alive. That drive would be capped off by an Audric Estimé touchdown.

Then, the Irish took a tour of Hartman’s house of horrors: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville.

Hartman threw a pick on Notre Dame’s first drive of the game, and it wouldn’t stop there. He’d wind up with five turnovers in a game that got away from the Irish in the second half.

Last week against USC, Hartman bounced back, throwing for two touchdowns and 126 passing yards. But that’s all Marcus Freeman would need thanks to a stellar defensive effort.

The big win gave No. 10 some time to reflect on the ride it’s been in the past month.

“It’s been a bumpy season, you know,” Hartman said. “You start hot and you lose a close one to Ohio State… I do too, you know? And, so, it’s one of those things where being in those situations before prepares you for the ridicule, prepares you for the feeling, the pit in your stomach. But like Coach (Freeman) said, it was a really special week.”

Hartman went on to thank the defense after their performance against USC, joking that he has to buy defensive coordinator Al Golden *another* Ferrari.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...
Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect
Man dies after getting hit by semi in Marshall County
Niles High School Senior Julian Means-Flewellen kisses his mom on the forehead before scoring...
Niles mom attends son’s Senior Night after 5 years in a coma
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation
A rendering of the inn.
New 120-room inn coming to Potato Creek State Park

Latest News

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Indiana sectionals, Week 9 in Michigan
Our Countdown to Kickoff crew recently sat down with Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack...
Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick talks NIL regulation, future
Buzz Around Campus: Mood around town after dominant win over USC
Inside Notre Dame’s fight against breast cancer