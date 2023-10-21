Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Fur Mowing, Hairballs, and Hyperesthesia Syndrome

Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us in exploring common feline concerns including Fur Mowing, Hairballs, and something called Hyperesthesia Syndrome.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you love cats, you will love this segment, as our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us in exploring common feline concerns including Fur Mowing, Hairballs, and something called Hyperesthesia Syndrome. While These issues can puzzle cat owners, Dr. Visser shared some expert advice on understanding, managing, and preventing these challenges.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...
Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect
Man dies after getting hit by semi in Marshall County
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation
A rendering of the inn.
New 120-room inn coming to Potato Creek State Park
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...
2nd Chance Pet: Oliver
Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us in exploring common feline concerns including Fur Mowing,...
Pet Vet: Fur Mowing, Hairballs, and Hyperesthesia Syndrome
Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...
2nd Chance Pet: Oliver
First Alert Weather - Saturday, October 21, 2023