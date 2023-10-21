Niles mom attends son’s Senior Night after 5 years in a coma

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes strong support from loved ones to overcome incredible hardships.

That’s the case for one Niles woman, who was in a coma for nearly five years following a devastating car crash. But Friday night, she returned to what she loves the most: cheering for her son on the football field.

It was Senior Night at Niles High School, taking on undefeated Paw Paw, but on the sidelines, there was a more significant celebration taking place.

Jennifer Flewellen was in a car accident on September 25, 2017, and after four years and 11 months exactly, she woke up, prompting doctors to call her a living miracle.

“Nobody expected her to wake up,” said Peggy Means, Jennifer’s mom. “We were told all along that she has anoxia and that the brain damage, she’ll never wake up, but you never say never.”

A dedicated mother, Jennifer unfortunately missed her two older sons’ Senior Nights while she was in a coma, but there was no way she would go “0 and 3″ and miss Julian’s big night.

“She started them in football when they were in Rocket football, and she said, I don’t want my kids on the streets; I want them in sports,” Means said. “And she really pushed them, and she was a big screamer. Everybody that knew Jenn, she was very loud. They (her kids) used to say; I couldn’t even hear my coach, Mom; you were louder than the coach.”

Julian scored the game’s opening touchdown and finished with three touchdowns and well over 100 yards in the 56-18 Niles win.

“Just having the opportunity to have her here to support him and letting everyone know that she is thriving and she’s continuing to get better, and we’re just still in shock that it’s even possible that she’s here,” said Sara Macon, a lifelong friend of Jenn

And just like Jenn’s love for her children, her mom has been her rock through this entire tribulation.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle she’s here tonight for her youngest son’s senior night,” said lifelong friend Cassie Lee.

Jenn woke up in the hospital on August 25, 2022, but has been home for three months. Her mom, Peggy, just retired and is taking care of Jenn.

“And I think what’s been a driving force is being able to watch her kids, but really, her mom has been with her,” Macon said. “Her mom has been an incredible caretaker and has been with her every single day since her accident, and has been determined to get her home, and after six years, she’s finally back home.”

While the road to recovery has included multiple hospitals in different states, Jenn’s family says they hope the next step includes getting her into the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

