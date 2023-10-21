Niles man dies after vehicle goes airborne over Granger roundabout

(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says a Niles man died after a vehicle went airborne over a roundabout in Granger over the weekend.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the roundabout at Brick Road and Fir Road. According to police, the vehicle was heading east on Brick when it went up and airborne over the roundabout, landed in a yard, and stopped in a driveway of a home in the 52000 block of Fir.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the driver on Monday morning as Ryan A. Stroud, 38, of Niles.

Investigators are still awaiting full toxicology reports, but police believe excessive speed, alcohol, and limited visibility due to fog and darkness played a role in the crash.

