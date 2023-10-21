Michiana Festival of Beers brings the drinks and donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Usually you hear the sound of bats hitting baseballs out of the park at Four Winds Field.

But on Saturday you can hear the the clinking of glasses for the return of the Michiana Festival of Beers.

The event is hosted by MEGA homebrew for humanity, a group of organizers who are passionate about the craft beer culture.

There are over 30 breweries from all around the Michiana area that will have some of their best home made brews on display!

Upon arrival you’ll be given a commemorative 5 oz tasting glass that you can take all throughout the stadiums concourse, with each section having unlimited samples, but the festival does urge to drink responsibly if attending.

There will be food trucks and live music from local band, Tongue Tied to go along with your drink of choice.

MEGA homebrew and the Michiana Festival of Beers is not in it for the profit, with proceeds being donated to a charity of choice each year.

“This years charity was Resale to the Rescue,” said Frank Squadroni, event organizer for the Michiana Festival of Beers. “Which is an organization that helps out animal welfare groups in the area. It’s a good way of giving back in a way, just trying to pay things forward and do well by the community”

The festival has donated over $72,000 to local charities over the eight years.

