Inside Notre Dame’s fight against breast cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame isn’t only about football… there’s a lot of exciting research taking place every day!

In fact, Notre Dame is getting national attention for breakthrough technology helping in the fight against cancer.

Not only is it a good story to share during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but some of you may also have seen the video in the stadium or on NBC during the Ohio State game.  It’s part of a Notre Dame series called “What Would You Fight For?”

Jennifer Ehren found herself in a fight against breast cancer when she was diagnosed in 2011. That was shortly before she married Tom O’Sullivan.

Tom, at the time, was an electrical engineer working for a medical lab in southern California specializing in breast cancer research. He knew he had to do something to help his fiancée, so he started work on the NearWave scanner. It’s technology that helps doctors measure diagnostic and treatment success.

“One of the first things we did when we learned of the suspicious mass is we enrolled Jennifer into one of the studies,” Tom explained. “And with the predecessor to the NearWave technology, we measured her as part of that study to see how the technology is working. So, that was really the first indication that we had something really useful that can help women like Jennifer.”

“Then when you think that one in eight women have breast cancer, then it is a bigger problem,” Jennifer said. “And it has impacts for multiple people, you know thousands, hundreds of thousands of people.”

The NearWave scanner is still in clinical trials. The hope is that it will be used in hospitals in the next one to two years.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been in remission for 11 and a half years now. She and Tom both teach at Notre Dame, and they’re both busy parents of three children.

For more on Jennifer and Tom’s story, click here.

