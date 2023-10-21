Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Indiana sectionals, Week 9 in Michigan

(WNDU) - We’ve officially reached the postseason in Indiana, and our Michigan teams will follow suit next week!

Here’s a look at the scores from first-round sectional games and last week regular season matchups for our local teams in Indiana and Michigan. For a look at scores across the state, click here.

INDIANA

Class 4A Sectional 17

New Prairie 49, Hobart 14

Kankakee Valley 37, Gary West 22

Culver Academies 17, Lowell 7

Class 4A Sectional 18

Washington 43, Plymouth 28

NorthWood 52, South Bend Saint Joseph 10

Wawasee 35, Riley 26

Northridge 39, Logansport 3

Class 3A Sectional 26

Fairfield 17, Jimtown 6

John Glenn 64, Clay 0

Knox 46, Lakeland 19

West Noble 46, Marian 43

Class 3A Sectional 28

Indianapolis Chatard 40, Tippecanoe Valley 7

Class 2A Sectional 33

Bremen 42, Hammond Noll 7

LaVille 25, Andrean 23

Class 2A Sectional 34

Lafayette Central Catholic 42, Winamac 14

Class 2A Sectional 35

Central Noble 14, Prairie Heights 0

Manchester 49, Whitko 19

Class 1A Sectional 41

North Judson 40, Pioneer 14

Triton 71, North Newton 6

Culver 40, South Central (Union Mills) 15

Class 1A Sectional 43

Caston 34, North White 28

West Central 52, Taylor 27

GLCAC Playoffs (Saturday)

Calumet Christian at Osceola Grace

MICHIGAN

Niles 56, Paw Paw 18

Edwardsburg 59, Sturgis 33

Otsego 27, Three Rivers 20

St. Joseph 55, Battle Creek Central 12

Portage Central 42, Lakeshore 0

Portland 43, Berrien Springs 0

Buchanan 34, Union City 0

Brandywine 28, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14

Benton Harbor 24, Hopkins 16

Dowagiac 35, Cassopolis 0

White Pigeon 66, White Cloud 0

Centreville 64, Quincy 0

Allegan 36, Watervliet 16

Constantine 46, Parchment 0

Decatur 42, Coloma 6

8-Player Games

Bridgman 63, Colon 0

Marcellus 42, Eau Claire 0

Gobles 68, Red Arrow Raiders 8

Twin Cities Sharks 56, Lawrence 16

Mendon 1, Fennville 0 (Forfeit)

Tekonsha 24, Burr Oak 22

