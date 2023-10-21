Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Indiana sectionals, Week 9 in Michigan
(WNDU) - We’ve officially reached the postseason in Indiana, and our Michigan teams will follow suit next week!
Here’s a look at the scores from first-round sectional games and last week regular season matchups for our local teams in Indiana and Michigan. For a look at scores across the state, click here.
INDIANA
Class 4A Sectional 17
New Prairie 49, Hobart 14
Kankakee Valley 37, Gary West 22
Culver Academies 17, Lowell 7
Class 4A Sectional 18
Washington 43, Plymouth 28
NorthWood 52, South Bend Saint Joseph 10
Wawasee 35, Riley 26
Northridge 39, Logansport 3
Class 3A Sectional 26
Fairfield 17, Jimtown 6
John Glenn 64, Clay 0
Knox 46, Lakeland 19
West Noble 46, Marian 43
Class 3A Sectional 28
Indianapolis Chatard 40, Tippecanoe Valley 7
Class 2A Sectional 33
Bremen 42, Hammond Noll 7
LaVille 25, Andrean 23
Class 2A Sectional 34
Lafayette Central Catholic 42, Winamac 14
Class 2A Sectional 35
Central Noble 14, Prairie Heights 0
Manchester 49, Whitko 19
Class 1A Sectional 41
North Judson 40, Pioneer 14
Triton 71, North Newton 6
Culver 40, South Central (Union Mills) 15
Class 1A Sectional 43
Caston 34, North White 28
West Central 52, Taylor 27
GLCAC Playoffs (Saturday)
Calumet Christian at Osceola Grace
MICHIGAN
Niles 56, Paw Paw 18
Edwardsburg 59, Sturgis 33
Otsego 27, Three Rivers 20
St. Joseph 55, Battle Creek Central 12
Portage Central 42, Lakeshore 0
Portland 43, Berrien Springs 0
Buchanan 34, Union City 0
Brandywine 28, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14
Benton Harbor 24, Hopkins 16
Dowagiac 35, Cassopolis 0
White Pigeon 66, White Cloud 0
Centreville 64, Quincy 0
Allegan 36, Watervliet 16
Constantine 46, Parchment 0
Decatur 42, Coloma 6
8-Player Games
Bridgman 63, Colon 0
Marcellus 42, Eau Claire 0
Gobles 68, Red Arrow Raiders 8
Twin Cities Sharks 56, Lawrence 16
Mendon 1, Fennville 0 (Forfeit)
Tekonsha 24, Burr Oak 22
