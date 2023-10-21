Father Figure: Monk Malloy sits down one-on-one with Tricia Sloma

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Father John Jenkins announced last week that he is stepping down as Notre Dame’s 17th president when the school year wraps up, saying he looks forward to teaching and writing.

That’s exactly what his predecessor, Father “Monk Malloy,” did when he left the job in 2005.

Father Malloy has written a dozen books. His latest is “People First: Reflections on Leadership.” Our own Tricia Sloma sat down Father Malloy this week to ask how his book took shape.

“I’ve been a teacher my whole life, and I’ve been a leader in different circumstances. I’ve been on 32 boards. I’ve interacted with 23 heads of state. I’ve watched a lot of leaders in every walk of life — higher education, government, military, science, business, engineering — and I’ve observed certain things that I think are assets or liabilities,” he explained. “So, I thought I’d get around to writing about leadership, and it was fun. I liked what I came up with. I hope the audience finds it interesting.”

The book is in question-and-answer format, making it an easy read. It also lends itself to conversations.

“It also means you can jump over things you’re not interested in and keep going,” Malloy joked.

Malloy also touched on the traits of a good leader during his conversation with Tricia.

“The premise of the book is people, people, people first,” he said. “All the things you do as a leader are important in their own right. But if you don’t concentrate on hiring good people, training them well, motivating them, getting them to work collaboratively, evaluating them fairly, rewarding them properly, then you’re not going to be a good leader.”

In the next few months, Notre Dame will select a new president to replace Father Jenkins. It’s a transition that Father Malloy is quite familiar with, as he was the university’s 16th president.

“When I finished as president, first of all, people said, ‘What’s it like to take over for a legend like Father Hesburgh?’ 35 years as one of the great presidents. And I said, ‘The great compliment I had for Ted is that he left the university in a very positive shape with a lot of momentum,’” Malloy recalled. “And he said to me, ‘Don’t try and imitate me. Be yourself.’ Which I tried to do. I tried to leave the university in good shape for Father Jenkins. And now that he’s announced that he’s not going to go past this year, I think he will leave the university in great shape for his successor.”

Malloy touched on what challenges the new president of the university faces, and also gave the future president some advice.

“It’s hard to be a president. I think it’s harder than when I was president,” he said. “I think the two big changes are the internet and the litigious nature of American society. People sue at the drop of a hat. In the past, presidents could speak out more readily and more easily because they were respected. Now, everything you say is scrutinized by somebody. There’s always elements at every university in the country, or college, that don’t like what you’re doing. And so, you just have to have a thick skin focus on the things that you think are important.

“Articulate for yourself, and therefore the university committee, what your goals are and how you’d like to get there,” he added. “And then work hard at it. And don’t look back. That’s the big thing.”

On a lighter note, Malloy is a huge Notre Dame sports fan. He was at the USC game last weekend and told Tricia about his favorite play of the game.

“This last game was so much fun. First of all, because the students wanted to go on the field, and they were one play from doing it in Ohio State,” Malloy said. “The fireworks at the end of the game, they were leftover I’m sure from Ohio State. It was fun. If I were young, I probably would have been down there myself.”

As a former player, Malloy is also a huge basketball fan. He gave Tricia his predictions for both the Irish men’s and women’s teams this year.

“I really look forward to this year. I think Niele Ivey is gonna have just a terrific team, talentwise and otherwise,” he said. “Micah Shrewsberry — I had a great meeting with him. The problem he has: none of the people played together. He’s got a whole team of newbies, so to speak. And so, it’s gonna take a while for them.”

While at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., Malloy played alongside legendary Georgetown head coach John Thompson, who was a year younger than him. They were both part of a lengthy win streak at the school.

“We won 55 straight games, counting my senior and his senior year,” he recalled. “Our team was really good. I mean, Thompson was 6-foot-11, and a player named Tom Hoover was 6-foot-9, 230 (pounds). He played 11 years pro ball. Our best player was our point guard and he played for Villanova.”

Speaking of influential leaders at Notre Dame, Niele Ivey was actually a student in Malloy’s leadership class. She was injured and not playing when they first met, but when he found out she was on the team, he asked her if she was any good and she said, “You’ll find out.” And soon after, they won a national championship. And they remain good friends to this day.

