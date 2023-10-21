Driver dies after vehicle goes airborne over Granger roundabout

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after police say a vehicle went airborne over a roundabout in Granger early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at the roundabout at Brick Road and Fir Road. According to police, the vehicle was heading east on Brick when it went up and airborne over the roundabout, landed in a yard, and stopped in a driveway of a home in the 52000 block of Fir.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their identity.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

