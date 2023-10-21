Coolspring Township man charged with murder

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Coolspring Township man has been charged with murder for the alleged fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man.

On Friday, Dawson W. Mahoney, 22, was charged with the murder of Travis S. Clemons, of Michigan City.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 8600 west block of CR 400 North in reference to a battery, with the possibility of the victim being hit by a vehicle around 8:37 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, police say they found Clemons lying motionless near a vehicle. While first responders were rendering aid to Clemons, they discovered a gunshot wound to his torso. Emergency crews then transported Clemons to a hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene, identified as Mahoney.

Mahoney is currently being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident, has additional information, or has cell phone video is encouraged to contact Captain Hynek at 219-326-7700 ext. 2401, or by email at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

