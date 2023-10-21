Buzz Around Campus: Mood around town after dominant win over USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How are Notre Dame fans doing as the Fighting Irish enter the bye week?

I posed that question to towering basketball coaches Ben Malefyt and Ryan Krombeen.

“Last week was really impressive with that win over USC,” Ben said. “They were coming off a loss the week before, and to bounce back like that home I thought that was pretty impressive.”

“To me, Notre Dame is right on track with where they need to be,” Ryan said. “I think they hit a plateau with Brian Kelly, and I think (Marcus) Freeman can take them there eventually.”

And then we met Michelle Finley. She’s not a Notre Dame fan.

When asked what her favorite game this season was, she said, “The Ohio State-Notre Dame game where they got whooped.”

But if you really want to know how South Bend is feeling about this football season, you come to the source of all South Bend light and knowledge, Peggs… and you talk to Peg!

But Peg Dalton and I didn’t talk about football, exactly.

“Marcus needs to come into a business that I own, which is right over there, you can do a scan chat if you want,” she said. “We’ve seen Sam Hartman, so that’s great. But maybe someday Marcus will come in.”

And yes… when you meet Peg. You must post a picture on Instagram.

