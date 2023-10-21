Buzz Around Campus: Mood around town after dominant win over USC

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How are Notre Dame fans doing as the Fighting Irish enter the bye week?

I posed that question to towering basketball coaches Ben Malefyt and Ryan Krombeen.

“Last week was really impressive with that win over USC,” Ben said. “They were coming off a loss the week before, and to bounce back like that home I thought that was pretty impressive.”

“To me, Notre Dame is right on track with where they need to be,” Ryan said. “I think they hit a plateau with Brian Kelly, and I think (Marcus) Freeman can take them there eventually.”

And then we met Michelle Finley. She’s not a Notre Dame fan.

When asked what her favorite game this season was, she said, “The Ohio State-Notre Dame game where they got whooped.”

But if you really want to know how South Bend is feeling about this football season, you come to the source of all South Bend light and knowledge, Peggs… and you talk to Peg!

But Peg Dalton and I didn’t talk about football, exactly.

“Marcus needs to come into a business that I own, which is right over there, you can do a scan chat if you want,” she said. “We’ve seen Sam Hartman, so that’s great. But maybe someday Marcus will come in.”

And yes… when you meet Peg. You must post a picture on Instagram.

When you meet Peg. You must post a picture on Instagram.
When you meet Peg. You must post a picture on Instagram.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inside Notre Dame’s fight against breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is getting national attention for breakthrough technology helping in the fight against cancer.

News

Our own Tricia Sloma sat down with Father Malloy this week to talk about his most recent book,...

Father Figure: Monk Malloy sits down one-on-one with Tricia Sloma

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
Our own Tricia Sloma sat down with Father Malloy this week to talk about his most recent book, the upcoming presidential transition at Notre Dame, and his sports fandom.

College

Michigan football suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation.

Notre Dame

Defense takes top priority for new-look Irish men’s hoops squad

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders
16 Sports got a chance to talk to the team this week. And in those discussions, a similar theme kept coming back time and time again.

Latest News

College

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...

NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by Michigan

Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal opponents’ play-calling signals by sending representatives to their games.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s hoops adjusting to life under new head coach

Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
With just four players who were holdovers from last year’s roster, some of them talked with 16 Sports about the ongoing transition and what makes this year’s coaching staff different from the last.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defenseman Jake Boltmann (6) in action during the third period of an NCAA hockey...

Notre Dame hockey hosts Boston University this weekend

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The team is off to a 1-2 start to the season and could flip that losing record to a winning one if they can secure a pair of victories this weekend.

Pro Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) leaves the field after being injured...

Colts QB Anthony Richardson opts for season-ending surgery on injured throwing shoulder

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team sought multiple opinions from doctors and ultimately decided surgery was the best option for the long-term health of the former Florida Gators star.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: First Bye Week

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This week, we asked you how you feel about the team through eight games so far.

Notre Dame

Something to Prove: Irish men’s hoops looks to write new chapter

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will tip its season off in just under three weeks after undergoing a massive transition this offseason.