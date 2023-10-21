3 escape from South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say three people safely escaped from a house fire Friday night in South Bend.

Firefighters were called around 9:40 p.m. to a home in the 130 block of Birdsell Street. When they arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a second-floor window on the backside of the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Three residents safely exited the home and are being helped by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.

