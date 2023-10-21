1 in critical condition after shooting on South Bend’s west side

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning on South Bend’s west side.

Officers were called around 11:45 a.m. to the 3100 block of W. Western Avenue on reports of an unwanted person in a home. While they were on the way, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Police did not provide any details on a potential suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip. You can also submit a tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

