‘Zoo Boo’ returns to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will be getting spooky this weekend!

The zoo will be hosting its annual “Zoo Boo” event from Friday to Sunday. Trick or treaters can enjoy the animals, pumpkins, lights, and decorations while satisfying their candy cravings! You’ll also want to ride the Haunted Train (scary after dark: please use discretion when riding with children) and the Enchanted Carousel!

Zoo Boo takes place, rain or shine, on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, but members only pay $6 and children ages 2 and under are free. All tickets include a pass to the Trick or Treat Trail. Train ride tickets are $3 per rider over 2 years old, while carousel tickets are $3 per seated rider.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!

To gear us up for the event, Josh Sisk from the Potawatomi Zoo joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to celebrate the zoo’s “creepy crawlers” and talk about their important roles in our ecosystem. You can check it out in the video below!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.