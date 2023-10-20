St. Joseph County clerk takes action over alleged lapses in ballot security

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Early absentee voting in St. Joseph County began Oct. 11, and already, the county clerk has tried to fire the two people who supervise the absentee voting process.

The problem is those two absentee supervisors are appointed to their positions by their respective parties. One is a Democrat, the other is a Republican, and neither can be fired by the clerk alone.

The supervisors can be fired by a unanimous vote of the county election board, and that board today held an emergency meeting.

Most of the session took place behind closed doors, where half the problem apparently solved itself. The Republican appointee resigned and was reassigned to a lesser position in the clerk’s office.

“I’m glad that this was raised by Amy Rolfes. Go ahead and make sure we have election security and that we have election integrity. If there was wrongdoing, I hope that both sides, I mean we’ve already agreed that if there was some wrongdoing that was done by anybody that maybe was appointed by the Republican party, that if there’s discipline action on that has to happen to ensure that we have a safe election, so be it,” said St. Joseph County Republican Chairman Tyler Gillean.

But the Democratic appointee is sticking to her guns and says she’ll report to work on Monday morning.

“I believe there is no concern about the election. No, there’s been elections have been conducted with integrity in this county for decades, and they will remain run within integrity in my opinion,” St. Joseph County Democratic Party Chair Diana Hess told 16 News Now.

The election board will meet again Monday morning to consider her fate.

