South Bend man found guilty of 2021 murder at Waterford Glen Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend man guilty of killing a 22-year-old woman at Waterford Glen Apartments in 2021.

Demarice Williams has been convicted of one count of murder and firearm enhancement in the death of Macirra Williams.

According to court documents, he reportedly told police the gun accidentally went off as he was putting it away while the couple was “play fighting.” But police say physical and ballistic evidence from the scene did not support his story.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for firearm enhancement is five to 20.

Demarice is due back in court for his sentencing on Nov. 28.

