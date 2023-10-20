Advertise With Us

Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
By Anahita Jafary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) – Some automotive tech students at a high school in Virginia have been working all year to fix up a car to surprise a single mother with six kids.

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez on Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.

“They’ve really been helping me to get this car. It’s just been hard,” she said. “I really appreciate everything to make this happen.”

Mendez said the car has lifted a weight off her shoulders by giving her the ability to take her kids to the places they need to go and to get to and from work.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative awarded Giving Words $10,200 to help get the car.

“I was also a single mom, so I can completely relate to what this mom’s needs are, and it’s a really moving experience,” said Casey Hollins with the cooperative.

She said being able to help Mendez means a lot.

Giving Words was created by Eddie Brown and his wife to help make a difference for single mothers.

“The component that I look at is just the hope, and just seeing that in her eyes as she received this car and just the excitement - and what it means for her boys, too,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...
Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation
According to the Osolo Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 9:10 p.m....
Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart
There are three viruses that have dominated the fall season. So that begs the question, how can...
Ways to prevent yourself from RSV, COVID-19, and the flu
A photo of the rolled over semi on the Indiana Toll Road.
Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge fines Donald Trump $5K but won’t hold him in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at...
US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
A Spirit Airlines plane taxis to a runway at Orlando International Airport on Thursday, June 1,...
Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights to inspect some of its planes. Disruptions will last days
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released