Advertise With Us

Newton Park hosting annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - It might not be Halloween just yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spirit of the season ahead of time!

Newton Park in Lakeville is hosting its popular Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday. Rather than going door-to-door, trunk-or-treat is all about bringing cars to a central location and having kids walk from vehicle-to-vehicle collecting candy the way they would during a normal trick-or-treat outing.

The free event will be inclusive for all families, as gates will open early for kids with special needs or who are immune comprised. Meanwhile, Newton Park has partnered with The Teal Pumpkin Project to make this event food allergy friendly.

This year’s trunk-or-treat is also expected to break records. Usually, there are about 40 kids who take part, but Newton Park says there should be over 60 kids this time around!

Nikki Huff, a volunteer spokesperson from Newton Park, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about Saturday night’s event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Trunk-or-treating will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but gates will open at 5 p.m. for kids with special needs or who are immune comprised.

For up-to-date information on the event, click here. To register to have a “trunk” at the event, click here.

Newton Park is located at 801 N. Michigan Street in Lakeville.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...
Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation
According to the Osolo Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 9:10 p.m....
Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart
There are three viruses that have dominated the fall season. So that begs the question, how can...
Ways to prevent yourself from RSV, COVID-19, and the flu
The Bucket at Ironwood Drive and the St. Joseph River in South Bend now has a new...
The Bucket closing for the season next week

Latest News

October is known for a couple of things: Halloween, Oktoberfest, and now? Mac And Cheese! And...
Downtown South Bend to host first-ever ‘Mactoberfest’ on Thursday
Catch ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at The Lerner Theatre this weekend!
Catch ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at The Lerner Theatre this weekend!
Halloween 2023: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
South Bend's Día de los Muertos celebration at the Morris Performing Arts Center promises to be...
South Bend to celebrate Día de los Muertos on Oct. 29