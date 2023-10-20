Newton Park hosting annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - It might not be Halloween just yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spirit of the season ahead of time!

Newton Park in Lakeville is hosting its popular Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday. Rather than going door-to-door, trunk-or-treat is all about bringing cars to a central location and having kids walk from vehicle-to-vehicle collecting candy the way they would during a normal trick-or-treat outing.

The free event will be inclusive for all families, as gates will open early for kids with special needs or who are immune comprised. Meanwhile, Newton Park has partnered with The Teal Pumpkin Project to make this event food allergy friendly.

This year’s trunk-or-treat is also expected to break records. Usually, there are about 40 kids who take part, but Newton Park says there should be over 60 kids this time around!

Nikki Huff, a volunteer spokesperson from Newton Park, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about Saturday night’s event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Trunk-or-treating will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but gates will open at 5 p.m. for kids with special needs or who are immune comprised.

For up-to-date information on the event, click here. To register to have a “trunk” at the event, click here.

Newton Park is located at 801 N. Michigan Street in Lakeville.

