Mishawaka pup places third in ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ contest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The results are in for People magazine’s “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” competition!

Ducky, the three-legged Mishawaka rescue pup, placed third in the competition against over 7,000 other competitors. The smiling canine was rescued by his owner, Loni Oehlwein, after he ended up at a Kentucky shelter with a badly injured leg.

Ducky ended up in the “Top 10″ in the competition back in September while undergoing surgery to remove his damaged limb.

While Ducky might not have finished first in the competition, he’s still first in our hearts!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.