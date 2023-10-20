Advertise With Us

Mishawaka pup places third in ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ contest

Ducky enjoys some pets from his owner.
Ducky enjoys some pets from his owner.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The results are in for People magazine’s “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” competition!

Ducky, the three-legged Mishawaka rescue pup, placed third in the competition against over 7,000 other competitors. The smiling canine was rescued by his owner, Loni Oehlwein, after he ended up at a Kentucky shelter with a badly injured leg.

Ducky ended up in the “Top 10″ in the competition back in September while undergoing surgery to remove his damaged limb.

While Ducky might not have finished first in the competition, he’s still first in our hearts!

