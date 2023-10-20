Advertise With Us

Michigan football suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing

(WNEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No. 2 Michigan announced Friday that it has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by Wolverines opponents.

Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

The Wolverines (7-0), who started their season with coach Jim Harbaugh serving a university-imposed three-game suspension for a still unresolved NCAA infractions case, play at Michigan State on Saturday. Harbaugh on Thursday denied any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal signs.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said. “I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

Michigan is coming off two straight playoff appearances under Harbaugh and is currently tied with No. 1 Georgia as the odds-on favorite to win the national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs, but since 1994 has prohibited in-person advanced scouting of opponents and using electronic equipment to record an opponents’ signals. There are also bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike or unethical activities.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com. Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...
Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation
According to the Osolo Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 9:10 p.m....
Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart
There are three viruses that have dominated the fall season. So that begs the question, how can...
Ways to prevent yourself from RSV, COVID-19, and the flu
A photo of the rolled over semi on the Indiana Toll Road.
Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

Latest News

Defense takes top priority for new-look Irish men’s hoops squad
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by Michigan
Irish men’s hoops adjusting to life under new head coach
Notre Dame defenseman Jake Boltmann (6) in action during the third period of an NCAA hockey...
Notre Dame hockey hosts Boston University this weekend