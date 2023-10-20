Michiana residents share concerns about Israel-Hamas war, potential escalation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here in Michiana, we’re all watching the troubling developments in the Middle East closely.

We’re, of course, talking about what’s unfolding in the Gaza Strip and Israel. The images on the news each night are terrifying and frustrating. And with each passing day, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates.

“I always think peace is the answer, and love and understanding,” said Jalen Wright, a South Bend resident. “Compromise, as my father tells me, always makes a great relationship.”

Compromise seems unlikely, at best. Israel has called up 360,000 troops for an imminent ground attack on northern Gaza, where Hamas militants broke into Israel, killing 1,400 Israelis and kidnapping hundreds more.

When 16 News Now hit the streets to gauge Michiana’s thoughts on the war, people talked about the brutality of the assault by Hamas terrorists on Israel, and also the horror of innocent civilians dying in the Gaza Strip.

“Just all of the horrors and even the racism that’s happening in the U.S. because of it,” said South Bend resident Sydney Bryant. “And all of the tragedy to families, and children and women going on.”

We heard concern again and again about violence coming to our shores and about the extent to which we take our own safety for granted.

Gregory Williams; “I stay on the West Side here by the airport, and I think about when the jets and things of that nature fly overhead and how kids over there, when they hear that sound, they get scared for their lives,” said South Bend resident Gregory Williams. “And there’s a lot of things that we take for granted here, that in other places, that’s tragedy.”

The deaths of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians shakes us to the core when we consider how an attack here would shatter our blissful sense of safety.

“I feel like no matter where you live, or where you’re from, your race, you shouldn’t have to worry about going to school the next day or going outside and wondering if you’re going to make it back home at the end of the day,” said Matthew Gresso, another South Bend resident.

Questions we are all asking ourselves in a world in which compromise is frowned upon.

And while we didn’t conduct our interviews in a church, we heard frequent mentions of prayer.

“It’s nonsense that’s going on because God loves Israel,” said Tiffany Lockett, a Michigan resident. “However, there’s really nothing we can do other than to pray. Cause none of us want to go over there in the midst of taking a risk and losing our lives. So, it’s a very serious thing where God needs to be at the forefront.”

In addition to the pictures of the bombs and the soldiers and the destruction, we are also seeing images of a growing humanitarian crisis.

President Biden’s formal request to Congress for $105 billion also contained relief funds for Gaza. It’s currently unclear to what extent public concern about this conflict will move things along in a conflicted Congress.

