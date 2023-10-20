Man dies after getting hit by semi in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a man has passed away after he was hit by a semi Thursday night in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says the semi was traveling south on US-31 at State Road 10 around 8:35 p.m. when a man dressed in dark clothing walked across the southbound lane into the path of the semi.

The driver was reportedly unable to see the man in time and was unable to avoid hitting him. The man, identified as Ricky Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say toxicology results for Lewis are pending.

