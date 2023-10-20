Man dies after getting hit by semi in Marshall County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a man has passed away after he was hit by a semi Thursday night in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says the semi was traveling south on US-31 at State Road 10 around 8:35 p.m. when a man dressed in dark clothing walked across the southbound lane into the path of the semi.

The driver was reportedly unable to see the man in time and was unable to avoid hitting him. The man, identified as Ricky Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say toxicology results for Lewis are pending.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago

Breaking News

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...

Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called Thursday afternoon to the Quality Inn & Suites on Lincoln Way West.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Clouds, rain, & wind for the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Our first area-wide frost/light freeze is on the way by late weekend.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Irish men’s hoops adjusting to life under new head coach

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Joshua Short talks one-on-one with NBC’s Josh Lederman amid Israel-Hamas war

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our own Joshua Short spoke with Josh Lederman about a lot, including how he’s able to report under the uncertainty of war.

News

Joshua Short talks one-on-one with NBC’s Josh Lederman amid Israel-Hamas war

Updated: 16 hours ago

Indiana

A rendering of the inn.

New 120-room inn coming to Potato Creek State Park

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A groundbreaking today marked the ceremonial start of the construction of an inn at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty.

News

Gov. Holcomb attends groundbreaking of Potato Creek State Park Inn

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

Updated: 16 hours ago