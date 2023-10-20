Advertise With Us

IU law professor weighs in on defense withdrawal for Delphi murders suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - We still have more questions than answers after Richard Allen’s defense attorneys announced they’d no longer be representing him.

Richard Allen is the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017.

Their decision to withdraw comes as police investigate a possible leak of crime scene evidence. Keep in mind: That legal team was accused of being behind the leak.

A law professor at Indiana University, Jody Madeira, told 16 News Now that the attorney, who is head of an office, could be held accountable if anyone or anything in that office violates the rules of professional responsibility.

“They’re sort of like a captain on a ship,” Madeira explained. “And if the sailors don’t behave as the captain expects, then the captain is responsible. And the attorney is responsible for subordinate attorneys, for other staff members, paralegals, etc., and is not only responsible for their competency, of course, but also for handling evidence properly as the court requires. Um, and respectfully. And especially when the stakes are this high when there could be consequences as severe as a mistrial.”

Still, this legal expert says a mistrial would be unlikely at this stage because Allen will be getting a new defense team.

Celebrating creepy crawlers for 'Zoo Boo' at the Potawatomi Zoo
