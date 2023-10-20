Goshen Historical Society begins groundbreaking on a new elevator

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -After 18 months of fund-raising the Goshen Historical Society is starting work on an elevator to be added into the over 100-year-old building.

It comes as a part of a bigger renovation and restoration project happening at GHS. It was part of a campaign that funded over $500 thousand in grants, locals, and historical society members.

The elevator will connect all three levels of the building and will be wheelchair accessible.

It’s the historical society’s goal to keep incorporating new ways to expand and preserve the museum.

“So the elevator itself is just the beginning of a whole museum restoration,” said Danae Wirth, Growth coordinator for Goshen Historical Society. “Especially incorporating the entire upstairs which hasn’t been lived in since the 1950′s. And then well begin entire restoration on the rest of the upstairs and that will open our museum to more visitors and allow us to show more of our collections in the upstairs as well.”

The elevator and the rest of the restoration is expected to be finished by February.

The Goshen Historical Society is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

