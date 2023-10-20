Fun pumpkin recipes with Martin’s Super Markets!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is all about pumpkins, which is why Martin’s Super Markets is looking to spice up your spooky season with some great pumpkin recipes!

Executive Chef Brittany Hawkey joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to go over some of these simple recipes! To learn more, watch the video above!

For more pumpkin-related recipes from Martin’s Super Markets, click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Lehman’s Brewery & Farmhouse

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Lehman’s Brewery & Farmhouse opened about seven years ago inside the old Clark Laboratory in Buchanan.

Food

Rohr’s at Notre Dame: Not just for fine dining!

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The restaurant is open to the community and has something for everyone on its menu in terms of taste and price.

Food

The Bucket at Ironwood Drive and the St. Joseph River in South Bend now has a new...

The Bucket closing for the season next week

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Bucket announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will be closed this winter for renovations.

Events

October is known for a couple of things: Halloween, Oktoberfest, and now? Mac And Cheese! And...

Downtown South Bend to host first-ever ‘Mactoberfest’ on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Downtown South Bend's own twist on Oktoberfest is centered around mac and cheese!

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Craft One Half

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
The restaurant opened seven months ago across from City Hall in Mishawaka.

Food

Cultivate surpasses milestone as it donates over 5M pounds of food

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Cultivate Food Rescue is celebrating after achieving a major milestone!

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Lucky’s

Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Lucky’s has been a staple in the Elkhart community since 1997.

Food

Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!

Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish football team is on the road this weekend, but you can still get great food and experience the Fighting Irish atmosphere at Legends of Notre Dame!

Food

Celebrating National Taco Day with Franky’s Tacos!

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The restaurant's owner showed Lauren Moss, Joshua Short, and Martin Lowrimore the secret to a great taco by taking them inside their food truck!