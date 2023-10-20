Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Small Break From Wind and Rain Tonight, Returning Late Tomorrow

Our first area-wide frost/light freeze is on the way by late weekend.
First Alert Weather: Small Break From Wind and Rain Tonight, Returning Late Tomorrow
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and dry for evening outdoor plans. Scattered lake-effect showers ease up overnight. Low 42F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances 30% before midnight.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers after noon. Becoming windy in the afternoon and evening hours. High 58F. Low 40F. Wind NW at 10 to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Clearing conditions will lead to frost across most of MIchiana, with some areas getting below freezing. High 54F. Low 34F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect a near 40F temperature swing from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will reach near 70F. Another cold front late week will bring rain and cooler temperatures into the last weekend of October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...
Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation
According to the Osolo Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 9:10 p.m....
Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart
There are three viruses that have dominated the fall season. So that begs the question, how can...
Ways to prevent yourself from RSV, COVID-19, and the flu
A photo of the rolled over semi on the Indiana Toll Road.
Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm
First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday