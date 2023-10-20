First Alert Weather: Small Break From Wind and Rain Tonight, Returning Late Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and dry for evening outdoor plans. Scattered lake-effect showers ease up overnight. Low 42F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances 30% before midnight.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers after noon. Becoming windy in the afternoon and evening hours. High 58F. Low 40F. Wind NW at 10 to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Clearing conditions will lead to frost across most of MIchiana, with some areas getting below freezing. High 54F. Low 34F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect a near 40F temperature swing from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will reach near 70F. Another cold front late week will bring rain and cooler temperatures into the last weekend of October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.