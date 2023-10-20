Advertise With Us

Elkhart General Hospital throws retirement celebration for employee of 42 years

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Elkhart, IN. (WNDU) – Elkhart General Hospital hosted a celebration for the institution’s dedicated H-VAC plant floor manager, Al Hartman. His retirement comes after a remarkable 42-year career.

Al’s family, whose family is from Pittsburgh, made a special trip to join the festivities, adding an unexpected and emotional touch to the farewell. Al expressed his desire to be remembered for his caring nature, willingness to helpfulness, and for his friendship with his coworkers.

AI shared his plans for the future, “Just bucket list, cover the bucket list, you know some friends all over the United States I wanna go visit, from navy friends and fishing, hunting.”

Even in retirement, Al Hartman has pledged to remain accessible over the phone to answer any questions his colleagues may have.

He said his coworkers, who he considers friends will be in his life for a long time.

