Dowagiac man injured in rollover crash on M-51
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 56-year-old Dowagiac man was taken to the hospital after police say he crashed his vehicle early Friday morning in Cass County.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on M-51 near Pokagon Highway. Witnesses told deputies that the vehicle crossed the center line, then left the road and rolled over multiple times.
The driver, a 56-year-old Dowagiac man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol played a role in it.
