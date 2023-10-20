Dowagiac man injured in rollover crash on M-51

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 56-year-old Dowagiac man was taken to the hospital after police say he crashed his vehicle early Friday morning in Cass County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on M-51 near Pokagon Highway. Witnesses told deputies that the vehicle crossed the center line, then left the road and rolled over multiple times.

The driver, a 56-year-old Dowagiac man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol played a role in it.

